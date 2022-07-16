Hearts frustrated by Crawley Town
Heart of Midlothian let a two-goal slip in Saturday's pre-season friendly at home to Crawley Town.
Two Stephen Kingsley strikes put Hearts 2-0 up at the break.
However, two Dom Telford goals in three second-half minutes brought Crawley level.
Robbie Neilson's Hearts are away to Preston North End on Wednesday.
⚽️ @stephokingsley is all smiles after his second goal of the afternoon, which doubles Hearts' lead over @crawleytown pic.twitter.com/piQZiLFMBt— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 16, 2022
