Hearts frustrated by Crawley Town

Heart of Midlothian let a two-goal slip in Saturday's pre-season friendly at home to Crawley Town.

Two Stephen Kingsley strikes put Hearts 2-0 up at the break.

However, two Dom Telford goals in three second-half minutes brought Crawley level.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts are away to Preston North End on Wednesday.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.