Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes the Reds are "in a better place" to challenge for honours this season compared with last term, when they finished fifth and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The Reds took a point from their 1-1 draw at Chelsea in their opening Premier League game on Sunday.

There has been a significant turnover of players at Anfield this summer, particularly in midfield, with stalwarts such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner leaving and Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai added to the squad.

Asked if he agreed with manager Jurgen Klopp's assessment that there were positives to take from the match at Stamford Bridge, James said: "I do, not so much because of everything I saw Liverpool do, but more that I think Chelsea are going to be a very good team this year. To go to Stamford Bridge and get a point - when we come to the end of the season, I think it will be seen as a very good point. Chelsea will be very dangerous."

Discussing Liverpool's prospects for this season, former England international James told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Manchester City are the team to beat. I can't commit to saying Liverpool could or will win the Premier League, but I would say they're in a better place - even having lost a number of players - to be challenging this season compared to last season."

