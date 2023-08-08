Tottenham have completed their second signing of the day, adding Argentina Under-20 forward Alejo Veliz to their squad.

The 19-year-old has joined from Rosario Central, for whom he scored 19 goals in 62 first-team appearances, and has agreed a deal with Spurs until the summer of 2029.

Veliz played for his country at the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.

Earlier, Dutch defender Micky van de Ven joined Tottenham from German side Wolfsburg for an initial fee of £34m.