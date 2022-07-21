'It's every kid's dream' - Bamford keeping World Cup hopes alive

Patrick BamfordEPA

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It has been a frustrating period for Patrick Bamford.

It is less than a year since he was picked for England and made his debut in the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on 5 September.

But ankle and hamstring injuries limited him to nine Premier League appearances last season - and the forward lasted just 23 minutes of his final comeback attempt against Wolves in March before leaving the pitch in tears.

The 28-year-old insists he is confident his body can stand up to the strain.

"I was little bit unfortunate to have a couple that followed on from each other, so I ended up basically missing most of the campaign," he said.

"But with the last one, I literally set a timeline in my head as soon as I got injured and just went to work straight away. Obviously there were certain limitations to what I could do, but through the whole off-season I tested myself - I went away and worked pretty much every day. And I knew that when I came back, I'd be all right.

"I've got to concentrate on Leeds but I would be lying if I said the World Cup wasn't in the back of my mind, because obviously it's every kid's dream.

"But I know that there's a lot of hard work I've got to do to even put my name in the picture."

Read more from Bamford here

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds here

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.