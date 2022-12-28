W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Tuesday's game at Stamford Bridge.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Jamie: Thought we were really good, playing free flowing football before Reece got sadly taken off. Two good goals before half time and confidence was high. Reece gets injured and our players suddenly just cave in and we go back to the football we played before the World Cup. This is how important Reece James is to Chelsea.

Jacob: With the mighty return of Reece James came the return in form of the Chelsea we know and love. With forward and creative players like Pulisic, James and Mount, the only way for Bournemouth to counter was a strong effort from their back five. The Cherries gave their all but this silky footwork and passing from Sterling was too much for them.

Kenneth: There's something not right, the team is unbalanced, no energy, we have a left-back that's not good enough. When we win the ball, we don't break quickly enough - at the moment we wouldn't beat a top four side.

Jide: Good play after the World Cup at least, three points is a good result, but we still need a young energetic centre-back and a back up for Reece. A sharp striker and a midfielder like Enzo will be a good addition.