Manager Robbie Neilson expects Zander Clark to embrace his opportunity at Hearts as the goalkeeper prepares to step up following Craig Gordon’s season-ending injury.

The 30-year-old, who joined Hearts from St Johnstone in September, made his Jambos debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Dundee United after club captain Gordon was carried off with his leg in a brace.

The 39-year-old Scotland keeper has suffered a double leg break and will play no further part this season after having surgery.

Clark, who has also been part of the national team set-up, is poised to make his first start against his former club on Wednesday.

“One of the reasons we brought Zander in was we hoped we might be resting Craig but it looks like he’s going to be out for a period now,” said Neilson.

“It gives Zander the opportunity to come in. He’s an international goalkeeper and I’m sure he’ll look forward to it.”