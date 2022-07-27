New Everton signing Ruben Vinagre has described his loan move to Goodison Park as a "dream come true".

The 23-year-old has joined Frank Lampard's side from Sporting Lisbon and said the opportunity to work with the former England midfielder made him "excited to sign".

"It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton," Vinagre told the club website., external

"The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with and learn from him, and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs - is very big for me."

Toffees boss Lampard said: "He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad. It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Ruben in gives us more options."

