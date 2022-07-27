Celtic captain Callum McGregor will unfurl the Scottish Premiership flag before Sunday's league opener against Aberdeen.

The midfielder, 29, has won the Scottish top flight on seven occasions with the Glasgow side.

The flag will be raised around 10 minutes before Sunday's 16:30 BST kick-off.

“I’m very grateful to get the opportunity to do it and once we get it out the way it’s down to business and making sure we perform and get the three points," said McGregor.