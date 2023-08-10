Silva confirmed Joao Palhinha will be unavailable for the weekend after his dislocated shoulder in pre-season, but he is being assessed day by day and is positive he will return soon.

Asked whether they needed to sign more players before the end of the transfer window, he said: "100% - no doubt we are really short in numbers. The market has been difficult for us and probably some other clubs at this level, but we definitely need more. We had two faces in and we lost seven faces from the squad last season."

On reports of Aleksandar Mitrovic refusing to play for the club again amid an offer from a Saudi Pro League club, Silva confirmed he was "100% sure" he would be available for Everton.

He added on the Serbia striker's commitment to the club: "We had a moment and I spoke with him. I know him very, very well and I will not hide from you that one offer he received made him think about probably making some types of decisions. To not play one more minute with Fulham? He never said this to anybody inside this football club."

Silva confirmed he also did "receive some offers" to leave, but that he is "really pleased" he decided to stay.

On the difficulty of the Cottagers' opening fixtures, he said: "It doesn't change anything with the preparation. Sometimes you think it is going to be more difficult to play with the teams who finish in the top of the table, but if you don't pay attention to the others it will be the first mistake that you make."