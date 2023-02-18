Leeds caretaker manager Michael Skubala, speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought without the ball we did enough, without ball looked defensively strong.

"We knew it would be a second ball game but we lacked a lot with the ball. I thought it would be a 1-0 game and it was.

"We needed to be better with the ball, create more chances and it's something we will go away and look at.

"We could have been braver and done more with the ball. They are good players, they need to be confident.

"For both teams it was about being strong in mentality, I don't think we lacked that, we stood up to the challenge. but we were caught out and the lads will go again.

What's your message to the players?: "Stick together. You're a good team and good players. We just need to work on a few things and we will pull away [from the relegation zone]."