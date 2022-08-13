New Motherwell manager Steven Hammell tells BBC Scotland: "We're still trying to find a perfect formula with our attacking options.

"We were hoping to get one or two in before this game but that's not been the case. We're confident before the window closes we will get a couple in. We need players that are going to come in and be ready to go.

"It's going to be different no matter what manager came in. We need to improve the players that are already here, we need to be clever with the recruitment, and over the next year or two we need to promote the youth.

"It's one of the proudest moments of my life [becoming Motherwell manager], but that's not what I'm thinking, I'm thinking how we can get a positive result this afternoon."