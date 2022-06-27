Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is another two weeks before Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gets his players back for the start of pre-season training.

However, there is plenty of noise around the club at present, both in terms of incoming and outgoing transfers.

City have agreed a deal with Leeds for Kalvin Phillips, which will cost them £42.3m if it goes through.

An outline £45m transfer is in place for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal, whilst Chelsea are pushing to sign Raheem Sterling, who still has a year left on his City contract and is undecided about his future.

None of these deals are done yet but I would expect movement over the coming days.

It is understood Guardiola is keen to add Brighton defender Marc Cucurella to his squad to bolster his left-sided options.

Brighton are aware of the rumours but they are in a very strong bargaining position.

Cucurella still has four years left on the contract he signed when he joined Graham Potter's men 12 months ago and they have already sold Yves Bissouma this summer.

They have no interest in selling Cucurella, so it would take something pretty sizeable to get him.