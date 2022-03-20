Crystal Palace 4-0 Everton - Patrick Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to ITV: "It is a really good win for the football club. We get on well as a team ad we went through difficult times in the game, especially the first 15 or 20 minutes. But we didn't concede; when we scored first, we started to believe more and managed to win the game.

"The crucial point was the first 15 minutes because they were on top of us; they had momentum. We showed maturity because we went longer and played for the second ball. It got us into the game but going into the second period not conceding was quite good for us.

"Going to Wembley is fantastic. You can hear the atmosphere in the stadium, the fans; this is what they wanted and we wanted to give it to them. They've been fantastic in getting behind the team. It is just a step forward; there is a long way to go. This is an exciting period for us, we will enjoy it and we will enjoy today."