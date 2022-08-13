Lively in West Lothian as Lions find late winner

Andrew Petrie, BBC Scotland

The epitome of a game of two-halves, but what a game it was.

It really had it all. A fantastic first-half from Livingston, a spirited second-half from Hibs, chances and challenges aplenty.

Livi were magnificent in the first-half. Jason Holt and Stephane Omeonga were terrier-like and Nouble ran riot up top.

But Hibs hit back well in the second-half. They look a completely different side with Martin Boyle. Their confidence was non-existent before the winger came on, but as soon as he was introduced there was a feeling they could score with any attack.

The late winner summed up Martindale's Livingston side, though. Entertaining and gritty in equal measure. They're great value.