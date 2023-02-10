Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell in the summer. (CaughtOffside), external

Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, as their top forward target for this summer's transfer window. (90min), external

Inter Milan want to renew Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's season-long loan at the club in the summer and a meeting with the Blues about the 29-year-old's future is likely to take place in March. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro), external

Los Angeles FC do not believe they will be able to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join them on a short-term loan move from Chelsea. (Mail), external

Forward Joao Felix says he is unsure if he will stay at Chelsea when his loan deal from Atletico Madrid runs out at the end of the season, as the Blues do not have an option to buy him included in the deal. (AS - in Spanish), external

