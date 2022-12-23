How Devlin's brother missed his big moment at Celtic Park

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin doesn't score many. So to open his league account for the season at Celtic Park, with his brother in attendance, was a special moment... or so he thought.

The only problem was that brother Scott, a Celtic fan, had nipped to the loo shortly after the hosts' second goal - and just before Nicky rolled in Livingston's reply right on half-time.

“My brother actually messaged me – when Celtic went 2-0 up he went to the toilet, so he didn’t see my goal," says Devlin.

“He had to watch the highlights back to see the goal. He’s probably missed his only chance to see me score at Parkhead, to be honest."

So did Scott have split loyalties between cheering on his team or his sibling? Not quite. “He wasn’t wearing our colours, put it that way," adds Devlin.

Next up for Livi is a trip to Hibs on Saturday, and Devlin expects a less "intense" encounter than at Celtic Park.

“It’s almost a mental fatigue you get from playing Celtic because of the relentlessness of them, it seems the ball is always in play," he added.

"Mentally when you come off after it you’re tired because of the concentration levels you’ve got to have.

“We only have a two-day turnaround so hopefully it won’t impact us too much. It’ll be a different challenge to Celtic, but we know if we’re at it we can win on Saturday."