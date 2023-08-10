How will Kompany deal with the squad if results are not positive?

Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

In exactly the same manner as he has dealt with the team throughout his first season.

Vincent Kompany is a workaholic. It is fair to say that he puts a lot of hours in, in terms of team meetings, preparation, individual one-to-ones and no stone will be left unturned going in to this season, where staying in the league will be the first priority.

It is always the sign of a good manager or coach, how a team copes if they do go through a rough patch.

You would expect Kompany to find answers to the questions being asked.

