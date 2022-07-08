Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

It may be buried deep in Southampton’s announcement, but Leicester City have a new head of recruitment in the form of Martyn Glover.

However, there’s one small caveat – he won’t be arriving at King Power Stadium until the end of the transfer window.

The Foxes have been on the hunt for a new head of recruitment since Lee Congerton left the club to join Italian side Atalanta last season, and they now have their man.

Glover has worked across a number of different sides and is known for his good relationships with agents and his ability to be creative in transfer negotiations to get deals done, when they may have looked otherwise difficult.

That will come in handy for the Foxes as they work to continue to upset the hierarchy of the Premier League on a significantly smaller budget.

BBC Radio Leicester have been told he won’t be joining the club until September and that his impending arrival will have no impact on the business they’re expecting to do this summer, which has been in planning for some time.

The Foxes have yet to make any moves in the market, despite Brendan Rodgers speaking at length through the latter stages of the season about having a “refresh” this summer following the “end of a cycle” for his squad.