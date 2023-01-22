'We never stopped believing'
- Published
Skip twitter post by Bukayo Saka
What a WIN! 🔴— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) January 22, 2023
We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! pic.twitter.com/TR1jFsQw3c
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by Bukayo Saka
Skip twitter post 2 by Eddie Nketiah 📞
Your defence is in trouble!!! 🎶📞 #GodsPlan @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Dw9ltLW7T7— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) January 22, 2023
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 2 by Eddie Nketiah 📞