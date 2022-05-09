Brighton 4-0 Man Utd: Pick of the stats

This was Brighton’s biggest ever top-flight win in their history, in what was their 356th match at this level.

This defeat leaves Manchester United on 58 points with just one Premier League game remaining, guaranteeing that 2021-22 will see their lowest-ever points total in a season in the competition (previously 64 in 2013-14).

The Seagulls have won four of their past six Premier League games (D1 L1), more than they had in their previous 25 beforehand (W3 D13 L9). Today’s win was the Seagulls’ first at home this year in the Premier League, ending an eight-match winless run at home in the competition (D4 L4).