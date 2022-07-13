Sterling work, Raheem

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

We have a regular texter to BBC Radio Manchester who calls Raheem Sterling "NEPS", which stands for "No End Product Sterling".

But the England forward leaves five assists off becoming the first Manchester City player to register 100 goals and 100 assists. Not bad for a man with no end product.

He was signed for a then club record fee in 2015. Not quite a 'raw talent', because he had already cut his teeth at Liverpool, but once Pep Guardiola arrived he grew.

He scored 23 goals in 2017-18, 25 in 2018-19. Yes, he's perhaps not been as prolific in recent years in terms of numbers, but he's had a different role.

City no longer slide the ball across the six-yard box with the frequency they did four or five seasons ago. Then it was down to Sergio Aguero or Sterling to finish those chances.

Instead, he played further out left or right. Left seemed favoured, because Guardiola likes his wingers to cut inside. But, for me, he always looked more comfortable on the right, with options to cut inside, put one in the box or take someone on down the wing. And it was exactly that which we saw on the final day of last season.

Like many top players, Sterling wants to play. Game time, more opportunities. It's a common rumour at City, with Guardiola's high level of rotation. Time and time again, the Blues boss churns out, "I don't want to see sad faces" lines, or, "if you're not happy, then leave".

And if those rumours have come from the Sterling camp in the past, it should not detract from the exemplary voice he created off the field during his time at City - standing up in the fight against discrimination and setting up a foundation near his childhood home in Brent, London.