Johnson on conditions, bouncing back, and 'drama'
- Published
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has been talking to the media before the second leg of his side's Europa Conference League qualifying match against Inter Club d'Escaldes.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Johnson stressed how different this game will be compared to the first-leg defeat in Andorra, highlighting "the width of the pitch, the climate, and the atmosphere with the home fans behind us".
Believes that Inter Club d'Escaldes are "better than people think", but that doesn't excuse the performance last week, saying that "there were too many indiscretions with the detail".
Johnson said, referring to the fallout from last week's defeat, that there are "a lot of podcasts to fill and people love the drama", but Hibs know "exactly what they have to do" this time around.
Spoke confidently in his ability to deliver positive results: "I can guarantee we are moving in the right direction and we will have a good season."
Will Fish will be involved, but striker Dylan Vente was not registered in time for this game. The Dutchman would be available for any future games in Europe this season.