Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Manchester City are missing a few defenders through injury but, even if Fernandinho has to fill in at the back, I still think they will be OK at Molineux.

I don't know what has happened to Wolves, because they are usually difficult to play against and I wouldn't describe them as being that way at the moment.

I know they came back to rescue a draw with Chelsea on Saturday, but that was more down to a wobble by the Blues than anything else.

City's run-in is probably a little bit more difficult than Liverpool's, with Sunday's trip to West Ham probably the most difficult game of the lot, but the Reds have to play an extra game in the next fortnight, because they are in the FA Cup final on Saturday - so I think it evens itself out.

Majestic's prediction: City are just too good. With the Champions League gone, the title is their only focus and they will go for the jugular. 0-3

Joel's prediction: I just think we will see City slip-up here. 2-2

