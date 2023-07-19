St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean is hopeful two new signings are imminent as he looks to add more “quality” to his threadbare squad.

Saints were without several injured players, including striker Nicky Clark and midfielder Dan Phillips, in Saturday's season-opening Viaplay Cup loss to Stenhousemuir.

“We know we need to strengthen the squad, we want quality and good competition for places,” said MacLean.

“The big issue was the players we were missing due to injury, we need to get those back as soon as possible.

“That will make us a lot stronger when they come back into the side. The young players have done very well and we need to keep pushing them but they’re not quite there yet.

“We’re confident we can get quality signings done, definitely one, hopefully two coming in soon.

“We’re looking at a striker, a centre-half, we would like a midfielder and a wide player.

“We’re always looking for good players in the market, especially with the injuries if the players don’t get back quick enough.”