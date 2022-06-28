Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are battling with Lyon to sign Feyenoord's Netherlands defender Tyrell Malacia, who is valued at 15m euros (£12.9m).

The 22-year-old has five caps for his country and was part of the Feyenoord team beaten by Roma in last month’s Europa Conference League final.

Lyon thought they were well placed to complete the transfer, but now United have stepped in and made their interest known.

United already have Luke Shaw and Alex Telles competing for the left-back role, but new manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Malacia, who made his debut for Feyenoord when he was 18.