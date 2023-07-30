Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

I would say no.

The word we have got out of the Maguire camp is that he is resolute in thinking he can get his place back in the Manchester United side.

Ten Hag has taken the captaincy off him but he has said that might be a good thing. I think United would be open to selling him if Maguire was keen to move.

I think the problem from the West Ham side is they would really like him but the wages Maguire is on would be far in excess of anything they are paying. How do you do that deal? They have money from selling Declan Rice. But how do you do that deal without all the West Ham squad saying 'that guy who has come in is earning a lot of money, we want more as well'.

I think that is difficult to navigate and I'm not sure they will push through the deal.

And as I say, Maguire is believing he will fight for his place. Clearly if we get to the first weeks of the season and it doesn't look like he will get a game the transfer window closes on 1 September so maybe the situation will be looked at again.

Maguire is not a player United can sell and not bring in a replacement, so I have a feeling he will stay.

