Everton's Richarlison has turned down an approach to join Arsenal this summer - with Tottenham and Chelsea said to be the preferred destinations for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (UOL, via Liverpool Echo), external

Leeds winger Raphinha is a summer target for both Spurs and Arsenal, amid concerns Barcelona will be unable to fund a deal for the Brazil international, 25. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Middlesbrough's England Under-21 right-back defender Djed Spence, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, would favour a move to Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Spurs and Juventus have had offers rejected for Italy Under-21 left-back left-back Destiny Udogie, who has been on loan at Udinese from Verona. (Sun), external

