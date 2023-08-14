Chelsea have agreed a British-record deal with Brighton worth £115m for Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool had a £111m bid accepted for the Ecuador midfielder on Friday, but he now appears set for Stamford Bridge.

The two clubs, who drew 1-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, have also been chasing Southampton's Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window.

"You could see in that game how both teams needed a defensive midfielder really, both teams looked a little bit light in midfield," Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"If Caicedo goes to Chelsea, I think Liverpool will get Lavia. They're both very good players. Is there £50m or £60m difference between both players? That's when you have to judge transfers sometimes."

Presenter Maisie Adam said: "That's what makes you realise how eye-watering it is with Caicedo, it's £50-60m above a player like Romeo Lavia."

