'If Levy fails to invest Spurs fans will never forget' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Tottenham confirmed their spot in next season's Champions League.

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: Long-term contract for Conte a no brainer. Then back him in the transfer market.

Sabbir: Everything is in place for this club to establish themselves as a major force in English and European football but we have Levy as a major obstacle! We cannot let this opportunity slip and have to back Conte.

Taner: Conte needs financial backing from the board. In order to close the gap between where Spurs finished and Liverpool/Manchester City, big name signings to prop up the promising squad.

Brian: One step at a time, catching Liverpool and Manchester City is a difficult task. With the right investment in players, a centre-back, left and right full-backs and a creative midfielder will push us on to another level. We must back Conte, that is imperative. He is showing us what a winning mentality is. Unbeaten by both title rivals too!

Steve: First of all, Conte needs to stay. The man has worked miracles to get us back to fourth spot. We need to keep Kulusevski and Romero, and further strengthen the defence. Hopefully Kane and Son will stay on too.

Kev: Kane will stay. Conte will stay as long as Levy shows some ambition and backs him in the transfer market. Pressure is on Levy now as everything is in place for Spurs to kick on. If Levy fails to invest Spurs fans will never forget.