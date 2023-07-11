'The key to Alli's future could be Dyche'

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson "wouldn't rule out" a future for Dele Alli at Everton and believes Sean Dyche can get the best out of the midfielder.

Alli has only made 13 Toffees appearances since joining from Tottenham and had an injury-hit loan spell with Besiktas last season, but has been handed a lifeline by travelling with Dyche's squad for their pre-season trip to Switzerland.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Dele has had a problem for a while with his form and his career and he has been looking for something to reignite it again. It wasn’t Besiktas, he went there and started really well but the end of the loan didn’t come to fruition and it didn’t finish very well.

"I think the key to his future could be Sean Dyche. Having worked with Sean and knowing what he’s like with his man-managing and the way he handles players off the field and his ability to get the best out of players.

"I think Dele was maybe a victim of circumstance at Everton. Sean came in to do a job and they were in a position where they had to stay in the league. Dele at times is a luxury player.

"There is always space for a player like that in your team if he is working hard and playing well. If he’s not playing well and things aren’t going well, it’s always hard for a team to carry a player of that quality when he’s not producing the quality.

"Sometimes you need to be solid, robust and hard to beat and knowing Sean as I do when he wants to keep a team in the league, he builds the foundation of his team being hard to beat.

"Dele wouldn’t have fit into that system, but with a fresh season ahead of him and with a manager like Dyche, I wouldn’t rule out a future for him at Everton and for him to kick on there."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds