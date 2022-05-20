Bruno Lage says Wolves have to invest in "quality and quantity" if they're to challenge the teams around them next season.

"We need two or three players to increase the quality in this squad.

"I’m excited because I think everyone knows what we have in our hands and we have to build the stability of the club.

"I’m always preparing the next step, the motivation is always to move forward and up.

"West Ham have become more solid over the last few years and the top six are the top six. It’s a very tough league.

"Teams like Aston Villa, Southampton and Newcastle are always wanting to push more.

"We have to be there too, so we can’t be in a position where we don’t improve our quality and quantity.

"I’ve been preparing since the end of February, imagining what players we need to be better and if we need replacements, who, so that we’re ready.

"We’re trying to find the right players at the right price to be our targets."