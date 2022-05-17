Tuesday talking point: Chelsea only two or three signings away

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Four hours of competitive goalless football versus Liverpool and 36 penalties at Wembley later and Chelsea - the men's team at least - have no domestic silverware this year to show for it.

The players will have taken little consolation from again going toe to toe with one of Europe's best teams, this time with multiple players carrying knocks throughout a hard-fought match, but everyone at the club and fans alike should be encouraged looking ahead to next season.

In reality, the team is only two or three (mostly defensive) summer signings away from upping their level even with several first-team players due to depart.

That is of course if the club exists at all come the end of this month! While similar fears of the sale of the club being on rocky grounds a couple of weeks ago were quickly dismissed, no one will be able to relax until the Clearlake-Boehly purchase officially goes through.

On Sunday, it was great to see the women's team go one better and win the cup, yet again thanks to the goals of Sam Kerr and an Erin Cuthbert wonder-strike.

It's fair to say the Australian is the best striker at the club, men very much included. Her finishing, technical and movement skills are reminiscent of watching Hernan Crespo play in blue in the 2000s (although Kerr has the better strike-rate!).