St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean apologised to supporters following Saturday's Viaplay Cup loss at Stenhousemuir.

Euan O'Reilly secured League 2 Stenny a 1-0 win against Premiership Saints.

"We can still win the group if we win our three games, but that performance today isn't acceptable," MacLean told Saints TV.

"We need to be better than that. I'm really disappointed for the fans. I take responsibility for my team and all I can do is apologise to the supporters and hopefully put it right next week."

St Johnstone next face hosts Alloa Athletic in Group A, on Saturday.

"I'm not pleased but we've got to move on and try and get better," MacLean said.

"I still felt we should have scored two or three goals but we didn't put our bodies on the line to get on the end of things and that final pass at times was lacking."