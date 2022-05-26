Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2

Sadly, and this can happen to very good strikers, all faith has drained away from Romelu Lukaku. What’s interesting from Chelsea fans is that they’ve held faith with Timo Werner even though he’s not scoring because they can see the sheer seriousness and industry he applies to every second of his game.

With Lukaku it’s different. He drifts around, he floats around, he looks uninterested. It's sometimes like he expects the ball to be placed on his head or his foot and I think the fans are a bit sick of it.

It was noticeable in the FA Cup that when he did windmill arms at the fans to rouse everyone to cheer, nobody responded. Kai Havertz is the big goalscorer for Chelsea so I put him in.

For me, Hakim Ziyech is so underrated - I wish he could play every game. I had wanted to include Werner for the reasons stated but I don't have room and I simply couldn’t include Christian Pulisic. I know it's controversial to say but I don’t think he’s very good.

N'Golo Kante still has incredible stamina and together with Mateo Kovacic, they are our midfield powerhouse. Kovacic is extraordinary - he has a bull-headed approach to the game but at the same time has really high skill levels. It's an unusual combination of strength and skill.

On the flanks, every time the ball is on Marcos Alonso's left foot, you think he’s going to score. I don’t think he owns a right foot but the left is unbelievable. The other player who has been a revelation is Reece James but, to be honest, he's been a revelation ever since his first game under Frank Lampard.

Finally at the back, how can Thiago Silva be 37? You have to have Cesar Azpilicueta as such a great servant even if he’s beginning to fade. Finally, I've picked Antonio Rudiger who is such an athlete. His whole approach and appetite, along with his ability to occasionally score a wonder goal, is extraordinary.

We’ll miss him like crazy when he goes.

Do you agree with Jeremy? You can pick your team here

Listen to Jeremy on BBC Radio 2, weekdays from 12:00 BST