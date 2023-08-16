'Kettlewell & Biereth exemplify Well's hunger for progress'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Four points from a possible six, a more than solid start for Motherwell in the league, following on nicely from their successful Viaplay Cup group campaign.

It would be unfair to say manager Stuart Kettlewell isn’t satisfied with that, however he wants more, and he believes his squad can deliver.

“We can get better," he said after the weekend’s win over Hibs, adding that he’s excited by how his side might evolve as a team.

A desire to see improvements week on week seems to be Kettlewell’s mantra and such hunger for progress can only be a positive.

You sense his players are buying into that too. On-loan Arsenal forward Mika Biereth made quite the impact on his debut. He came off the bench in the 55th minute on Sunday and inside half an hour he’d set up the opening goal and scored what turned out to be the winner.

Yet afterwards, in similar vein to Kettlewell, he described the win as “something we can build upon”, suggesting the side are not there yet and can improve.

He also said something else his manager will have welcomed. Rather than wax lyrical about how he won the ball back to get himself into a scoring position, he said he was “annoyed that he’d been beaten for pace” in the first place.

The 20-year-old clearly set high standards for himself and that will be right up his manager’s street. He is player who on early evidence looks like a great signing, but aims high and wants to get better.