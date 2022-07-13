Hearts hit back to win at Tranmere

Second-half goals from Barrie McKay and Liam Boyce earned Hearts a 2-1 friendly victory away to Tranmere Rovers.

Former Dundee striker Kane Hemmings headed the hosts in front on 10 minutes.

However, a low shot from McKay squirmed past the keeper before the same player clipped in a cross for Boyce to nod home.

Manager Robbie Neilson described the first half as "very poor" when talking to HeartsTV, but was delighted with the second 45 minutes.

"We were more aggressive and positive with the ball," he explained.