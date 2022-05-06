'There is not one thing we can provide'

Thomas Tuchel says he "always wants" Romelu Lukaku to be an important part of his Chelsea squad.

The Belgium striker was an unused substitute in the loss at Goodison Park against Everton - but Tuchel said that was only due to an injury to Jorginho.

"He didn’t come on because we only had three changes and we had to use one at half-time for Jorginho" said Tuchel.

"Otherwise there was a huge chance we would have had the same changes against West Ham when he was involved with Hakim and Puilisic to turn the game in our favour.

"Always, yes, I want him to be an important part of the squad and right now he is a very important part of the squad next season.

"We signed a big player, and he trained really well, maybe he starts tomorrow."

However, Tuchel said he doesn't know "what needs to happen" for Lukaku's form to improve.

"There is not this one thing that we can provide or we need to provide to make this happen. It is about trust, commitment, the feeling for the game and a bit of luck."