'The relationship will stay forever' - Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta says his relationship with Chelsea fans will "stay forever" after it was announced that he is leaving the club.

The defender departs Stamford Bridge after 11 years, during which he made 508 appearances and won nine trophies, captaining the side to Champions League glory in 2021.

In an emotional goodbye video, Azpilicueta said: "It’s difficult to express with words what I feel. It has been incredible.

"What a journey. I am leaving Chelsea after 11 years. So many amazing memories here not only on the pitch but off the pitch as well. I arrived here just my wife and I and now we are leaving with three beautiful kids.

"On the pitch all the moments I have shared with team-mates, staff and managers has been incredible. It is quite a journey and I couldn’t imagine to be captain of this football club. I feel like I gave everything.

"It could be pretty obvious to pick the highest moment of my career when we won the Champions League in Porto. That moment where we were champions of Europe and my first trophy as captain. More than that, the moment after with my family and a lot of people that we worked so hard.

"When I first arrived to the training ground and I could see all the trophies on the wall - you want to be part of the history of the club. I wanted to help the club and it was something I was really proud of.

"I would like to say so many things but I’m going to keep it short. I know that Chelsea will be back where it should be. To the fans, I try to give back all the love and support you have given me.

"You call me Dave since the first day and in that moment I felt the connection straight away. The relationship will stay forever and hopefully I can come back one day to say a proper goodbye to all of you."