A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

It's five league games since Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0. Two points, only four goals and a perceived narrow set-up have fans increasingly concerned about Jesse Marsch's style of play.

The American has insisted: "If we can score goals, then everyone has fun." However, there is not much of that right now. Marsch feels performances have merited a better return, but supporters feel they deserve similar for spending their hard-earned money.

Patrick Bamford's fitness is recovering, but his eye for goal remains somewhat cloudy. Should Rodrigo stay up top, though? He is the leading scorer and seems better suited there than in the number 10 role.

T﻿he benefits of direct and aggressive play were in evidence in the opening exchanges at Crystal Palace and resulted in an early lead. It was the best of the current Leeds, but not enough to see out the match.

Before that, against Aston Villa, the signs were positive until Luis Sinisterra's red card. His absence at Palace felt like it left United without a match-winner or a creative spark to prevent the game drifting away from them.

Rasmus Kristensen produced his best defensive performance to shackle Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park, but that curtailed his attacking threat from right-back. Leeds are still without the injured Junior Firpo, so the problem is mirrored on the left, despite another solid performance from Pascal Struijk, who will count himself unfortunate should he be dropped when Firpo is fit.

A﻿esthetically challenging is one way of describing United at present. When asked how important attractive football is to him, Marsch replied (after a pause): "I don't know. I'm just focused on the team being effective in the way we want to play."

No time to pause now, just press play.