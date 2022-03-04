Jamie Vardy has been "one of the world’s best" over the past few years, according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy marked his first appearance for two months with a goal and assist against Burnley on Tuesday and Rodgers says having him back makes the Foxes a better team.

"He’s a natural goalscorer, who is very astute and studies the game," Rodgers said. "There’s no doubt he has been one of the world’s best over these last few years.

"He works tirelessly at his game and he has a hunger to keep proving a point."

However, Rodgers dismissed suggestions that Leicester are too dependent on their 35-year-old striker.

"We’ve won games without him," he said. "In the moments where Jamie hasn’t played, the reliance should never be on one player.

"Obviously though when you miss players, it makes a huge difference."