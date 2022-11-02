C﻿asemiro says Erik ten Hag's "obsession to win" is something he has "only seen in few managers".

T﻿he Brazilian midfielder arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer and while he did not start right away, he has become a key member of Ten Hag's side and was full of praise for his new boss.

"After being in football for a quite a while, the obsession for winning is what surprised me the most," he said.

"﻿I think he has got many strengths and we all know it's a process and we are growing together.

"﻿He wans to win but his obsession for teaching and leaving everything perfect to the millimetre is key."

W﻿hen asked about the World Cup Casemiro made it clear his focus is on Manchester United and Thursday's fixture at Real Sociedad.

He added: "﻿Tomorrow's game is too important to think about the World Cup and any player who thinks like that picks up an injury.

"﻿That is not my profile at all. All I think about is playing the best possible game tomorrow."