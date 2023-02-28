McInnes on Fox, Rangers, and private targets

On Dundee United parting company with Liam Fox, he said it's always disappointing to see another manager leave, but understands the pressures involved. Part and parcel of the situation.

Looking ahead to Saturday's game against Rangers, McInnes says they can take confidence from going to Glasgow and having strong performances.

Believes his team are good enough to go and get a positive result, but stressed they need a 90 minute performance.

He didn’t think Rangers were at their best in attack on Sunday in Viaplay Cup final loss, but expects to see more of that this weekend.