McInnes on Fox, Rangers, and private targets

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media today.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • On Dundee United parting company with Liam Fox, he said it's always disappointing to see another manager leave, but understands the pressures involved. Part and parcel of the situation.

  • Looking ahead to Saturday's game against Rangers, McInnes says they can take confidence from going to Glasgow and having strong performances.

  • Believes his team are good enough to go and get a positive result, but stressed they need a 90 minute performance.

  • He didn’t think Rangers were at their best in attack on Sunday in Viaplay Cup final loss, but expects to see more of that this weekend.

  • On the run-in, he admitted that privately they have a points target. Said their home form is good enough to get in the top six, but away form could get them relegated.

SNS