Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Philip Billing

Billing has been colossal for us this season. He's now one of Gary O'Neil's first names on the teamsheet, our top goalscorer from midfield and a consistent performer throughout. We'll do well to keep hold of him, as I'm sure there will be plenty of suitors for the Danish maestro.

Neto

After a poor start to the season, we gave Neto the nod as our number one and it worked wonders. He's a top goalkeeper and his experience and leadership was pivotal in our change of fortunes. It wasn't long before Neto was named the new club captain, which says it all.

Jefferson Lerma

With Jeff out of contract at the end of the season, he may well have played his last games for the club, but as always, he was consistently flawless. Adding goals to his game has been a pleasant surprise, but ultimately he's been the glue to our team all season.

Marcus Tavernier

Despite plenty of time on the sidelines because of injury, there's no doubting how big Tav's contribution has been for Bournemouth this season. The Cherries have always looked a better side with him in it, with his explosive pace and knack for a big goal always being so crucial.

