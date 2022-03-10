Norwich v Chelsea - confirmed team news

Norwich make four changes to the side that started the defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Ozan Kabak and Pierre Lees-Melou all return to the team.

Billy Gilmour is among those dropping out as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Sargent, McLean, Normann, Lees-Melou, Pukki.

Subs: Gibson, Rupp, Dowell, Placheta, Rashica, Sorensen, Gunn, Giannoulis, Rowe.