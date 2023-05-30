'Celtic linked with Vipotnik as Sturm reject Ajeti deal'

Celtic are considering a bid for Maribor striker Zan Vipotnik but face competition from other clubs, including Dinamo Zagreb, for the 21-year-old who is likely to cost around £3.5m. (Football Scotland), external

Albian Ajeti has returned to Celtic after Sturm Graz confirmed they have turned down the chance to sign the 26-year-old striker permanently after a disappointing loan spell. (The Herald), external

AEK Athens have told Levi Garcia that he will not be allowed to leave the Greek club this summer amid rumoured interest from Celtic in the 25-year-old forward. (Daily Record), external

