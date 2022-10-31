'﻿Barely a yellow, never a red'

S﻿portscene pundits Michael Stewart and Kenny Miller agree that Tony Watt was unfortunate to see red during Dundee United's 1-0 defeat to Motherwell.

W﻿att was given his marching orders after 40 minutes for a tackle on Sean Goss.

Stewart admits he would be "flabbergasted" if the Tannadice team didn't appeal the decision.

"﻿If you speak to any football player, they will say that is not a red card. There is no force in it," said the former Hearts captain.

"﻿You have to play in reality. Watt barely makes contact with Goss. That is never a red card. Possibly a yellow, never a red."

F﻿ormer Scotland striker Kenny Miller also believes it is "barely a yellow, not a red".

"﻿We need to get away from the stills. A still image can look like whatever you want it to be.

"﻿In real time, you can see there is very little contact and Watt just catches the outside of Goss' leg."