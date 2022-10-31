'Barely a yellow, never a red'
Sportscene pundits Michael Stewart and Kenny Miller agree that Tony Watt was unfortunate to see red during Dundee United's 1-0 defeat to Motherwell.
Watt was given his marching orders after 40 minutes for a tackle on Sean Goss.
Stewart admits he would be "flabbergasted" if the Tannadice team didn't appeal the decision.
"If you speak to any football player, they will say that is not a red card. There is no force in it," said the former Hearts captain.
"You have to play in reality. Watt barely makes contact with Goss. That is never a red card. Possibly a yellow, never a red."
Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller also believes it is "barely a yellow, not a red".
"We need to get away from the stills. A still image can look like whatever you want it to be.
"In real time, you can see there is very little contact and Watt just catches the outside of Goss' leg."