Burnley fans

Neil: Improved in the second half and looked like we would give it a real go. The third Villa goal was the knockout. Even so, if Rodriguez had put his chances away, who knows. Start again Saturday with three points against Spurs. One point would be a start.

Peter: I hesitate to question Vincent's team selection but front-loading it with young, inexperienced players against established Premier League teams isn't working so far. The team is crying out for the experience of Josh Brownhill. The youngsters may well improve in time but by then it might be too late in such an unforgiving league.

Martin: We were not solid enough at the back to handle Aston Villa's press and not clinical enough in the forward areas as well. But I understand we still have a lot of new players and I don't think we will struggle.

Owen: Shocking performance, we didn’t look bothered at all. In the second half we were good, but after Foster scored we didn’t do anything. Embarrassing. We will get relegated if we carry on like this.

Aston Villa fans

Craig: It seems like a very good time to be a Villa supporter. The quality of players we're attracting is transferring onto the pitch and into the results. Excellent again today against stiffer opponents, it was like watching the Galacticos!

Liam: Fantastic result away from home. Some brilliant displays going forward. I thought Luca Digne had a superb game, he counter attacked Burnley to death down the left. Moussa Diaby again I thought looked sharp and seems to have fitted into this Villa team effortlessly.

Chris: In Emery we trust. He has the team playing with flair and passion. The style of play and improvement in the players is exceptional. We have made some smart buys in our new players. It’s early days but the future, based on today's game, looks very promising.

Bob: Great start considering the absence of key players. Cover for Watkins is now essential after the strange decision to sell Archer.