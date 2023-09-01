Wolves sign midfielder Bellegarde
- Published
Wolves have signed midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde from French club Strasbourg on deadline day.
Bellegarde, 25, has signed a five-year contract with Wanderers.
Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "He's a player the recruitment team flagged towards the end of last season, and he's started this season very well. He's athletic, technical and has ability to drive with the ball."
Follow the latest transfer news on deadline day
Wolves fans - have your say on your latest signing