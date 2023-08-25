Hart taking 'responsibility' to help makeshift defence

Experienced goalkeeper Joe Hart is ready to embrace the task of helping Celtic’s makeshift defence.

Centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki are out for eight weeks and Yuki Kobayashi will also miss games against St Johnstone and Rangers.

Gustaf Lagerbielke is set to make his Premiership debut against Saints on Saturday, while Liam Scales could come in for his first Celtic appearance in 18 months.

"I think it's a responsibility," said Hart, 36. "It's about consistency. I wouldn't say I would behave particularly different to a new player than an old player. If you rest and take people for granted, that's when you could slip.

"We still have the same energy and intensity, and same message that we will be giving to whoever plays centre-half or in the defensive realm.

"It's important we are all on the same page, all pushing, all learning from each other and trying to move forward."

Hart is mindful of the backlash to Celtic's League Cup exit at Kilmarnock last weekend.

"You have got to respect the noise,” he said. “At a club like this, you'd be disappointed if there wasn't noise, we'd be disappointed. That's the levels.

"But we are all on the same page. It's not going to be a spike in our reaction because we are constantly working to the highest level we possibly can."