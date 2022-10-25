Transfer news: Blues to prioritise Leao
Chelsea will prioritise a move for AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao over a deal for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. (CBS, via Mirror), external
The Blues are set to appoint Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart in a "revamped" set-up of their backroom staff. (Athletic - subscription required), external
Chelsea are still interested in signing Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, from Dynamo Moscow. (Sport Express, via Metro), external
Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge club are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who they signed for £12m in the summer. (Evening Standard), external
