Chelsea will prioritise a move for AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao over a deal for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. (CBS, via Mirror), external

The Blues are set to appoint Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart in a "revamped" set-up of their backroom staff. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Chelsea are still interested in signing Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, from Dynamo Moscow. (Sport Express, via Metro), external

Meanwhile, t﻿he Stamford Bridge club are considering loan options for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who they signed for £12m in the summer. (Evening Standard), external

